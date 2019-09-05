|
|
ALLEN STEVEN BROWN, 66, of Carbondale, passed away at his home on August 30, 2019.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on November 10, 1952, and was the son of the late Margaret and Ray Brown of Cannelton.
Steve was a 1971 graduate of Gauley Bridge High School, attended West Virginia Institute of Technology and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his mother; his father; his youngest brother, Jerry; his niece, Maggie; and his nephew, Aaron.
Survivors include his daughter, Amy Brown (Christopher) of California; one aunt, Susie Hooper; sisters, Diann Legg (R.B.), Donna Clonch (George), Linda King; brother, Ray Dewayne Brown; special brother, Eric Bess; nine nieces, and five nephews.
At this time, there will be no services.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, West Virginia, is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 5, 2019