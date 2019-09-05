Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Steven Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Steven Brown Obituary

ALLEN STEVEN BROWN, 66, of Carbondale, passed away at his home on August 30, 2019.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on November 10, 1952, and was the son of the late Margaret and Ray Brown of Cannelton.
Steve was a 1971 graduate of Gauley Bridge High School, attended West Virginia Institute of Technology and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his mother; his father; his youngest brother, Jerry; his niece, Maggie; and his nephew, Aaron.
Survivors include his daughter, Amy Brown (Christopher) of California; one aunt, Susie Hooper; sisters, Diann Legg (R.B.), Donna Clonch (George), Linda King; brother, Ray Dewayne Brown; special brother, Eric Bess; nine nieces, and five nephews.
At this time, there will be no services.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, West Virginia, is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now