ALLIE DORCAS LILES SHARP, 95, of Alexandria, VA, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Born June 2, 1924, in Zebulon, NC, she was a daughter of the late Lennie and Lou Phillips Liles. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, one sister, granddaughter, Jessica L. Sharp, as well as her husband, Ralph E. Sharp, USMC Sergeant.
Following the death of her husband, she came to West Virginia to be near her daughter, Ellen. During World War II, she worked as a cryptanalyst at Arlington Hall, VA, to this day keeping her vow of silence.
An artist, her talents were well-known among her family and friends and her love of music was instilled in and continues to live through her family. A Southern lady, she never missed the opportunity to share her graciousness and "Bless your Heart" as often as she could.
In addition to her daughter, Ellen Siebel, and her husband, Bob of Hurricane, Dorcas is also survived by her sons, Ralph E. Sharp Jr. of Oregon, Lennie J. Sharp of Columbia, MD; grandchildren, Amanda Perkins, Nicholas Siebel, Adam Sharp, Carolyn Boyce and Patrick Sharp; great-grandchildren, Michael, Ben, Samantha, Justin, Paige, Samantha and Elliot. "Sweet-Pea" will be greatly missed.
A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, January, 31, at The Catholic Church of the Ascension, 905 Hickory Mill Road, Hurricane, with Father William K. Matheny officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 30, 2020