ALMA CADLE (CARTER), age 97, of Kanawha City, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 29, 2019, at her home.

She was born January 4, 1922 in Fayette Co., WV, daughter of the late Robert Wilbur and Merle Gladis Carter. She is also preceded in death by, brother Hobert F. Carter and his wife Hazel, sister Phyllis Joann Burgess; son William Carter Dills; nephews Michael Lee Burgess and Steve Carter; niece Deborah Adkins.

Alma was a member of Village Chapel Presbyterian Church of 55 years, Order of Eastern Star #88. She was retired from the Diamond Department Store with over 45 years of service.

Alma is survived by one son, James A. Cadle of Kanawha City; brother in law, James R. Burgess of South Charleston; granddaughters, Kelly Lynn Hunt of RI; and Julie Ann Dills of FL; great grandsons, Jonathan Carter Hunt and Benjamin Cooper Hunt both of RI.; nieces, Cheryl Lynn Burgess, Kathryn Ann VanHoose, Peggy Byrd, Brenda Snodgrass, Suzanne Forrest, and Nancy Carter; and nephew Frank Carter.

A service to Honor the Life of Alma will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Wright officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. on the day of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made in memory of Alma to: Village Chapel Presbyterian Church, 3818 Venable Ave. Charleston, WV 25304

Memories of Alma may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 2 to July 4, 2019