Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
ALMA CARTER JARRELL, 80, passed away November 29, 2019.
She was born on September 14, 1939, to the late George H. Carter and Madeline Ruth Keefover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Jarrell; and brothers, James "Jimmy" Carter, Harold Carter, and Ira "Buster" Carter.
Alma is survived by her daughters, Vickie Jarrell Walker and Rhonda Jarrell Lovell (Ralph); grandchildren, Heather Boggess Hager (Timothy), and Bradley Van Keuren; great-grandson, Timothy Noah Hager; brother, Gary Carter (June); special sister, Janie Young; and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Thomas Rowland and Rev. David Keeney officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 4, 2019
