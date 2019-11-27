Home

ALMA CHAPMAN, 68, of South Charleston, died November 24, 2019.
Surviving are sister, Connie and husband James Hanshaw of Nitro; two nieces, Tammy and Kimberly of Nitro; nephew, Randy of St. Albans; four great nieces; two great nephews; two great-great-nieces; and a great-great-nephew.
Per her request, she has been cremated. Services will be at a later date.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 27, 2019
