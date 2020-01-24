|
We mourn the loss of our precious mother, ALMA LOUISE (MOORE) GRAHAM, 91, of Jodie, W.Va., entered into rest on January 16, 2020.
Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Lee Graham; parents, Samuel and Alma (Sizemore) Moore; son, Thomas Graham; daughter, Melinda Graham Peck; brother, Samuel Moore; sisters, Mag Morton and Kay Reagan.
Alma is survived by her daughters, Katherine (Robert) Wagner of Jodie, Bobbie (Jimmy) Boggs of Lizemores, Edith (Danny) Thompson of Tonopha, Ariz., Alice Villa (Ted) of Procious; daughter-in-law, Nancy Graham of Grandbay, Ala; brother, Naamon Moore of Lizemores; sisters, Anna Mae Gaskin of Lizemores, Mammie Morton, Stow, Ohio, Della Graham, Summerville, S.C., and Faye Trusdale, Hugie, S.C.; 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service for Alma will be Saturday, January 25, at the Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church, with the ministers Barry McCune, Naaman Moore and Jason Moore officiating. Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m., one hour prior to funeral. Burial will follow at the Mullins Cemetery, Porters Creek.
Alma's family would like to thank the staff on 2 West at CAMC Memorial Division and the Montgomery Rehab and Nursing Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020