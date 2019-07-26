|
ALONZO WILLIAM FISH, 66, passed away on July 22, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic after a valiant battle against a short illness.
Alonzo was born January 12, 1953 in Montgomery, West Virginia to C. Robert and Mary Fish. Alonzo spent his years growing up in Livingston. He was retired from CSX Railroad, and enjoyed being outdoors with yard work, relaxing on the porch and spending time with those he cared about the most.
He is preceded in death by first wife Patricia, his parents Charles "Bob" and Mary Fish, father-in-law Preston "Geech," Green, sister Betty Smith and brothers James "Jimmy" Fish and Charles "Charlie" Fish Jr.
He is survived by his loving son Matthew Fish, daughter-in-law Kristyna, and "Little Buddy" Chet the dog of Hansford, special "son" Andrew (Holley) Bowles of Barboursville, sisters Linda May and Connie Fish of Indiana, brother Lee (Dawn) Fish of Gallagher, sister-in-law Linda Fish of Gallagher, many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews, who frequently cited him as "their favorite uncle." He is also survived by his ex-wife and co-parent Terri Humphreys of Teays Valley, with whom he remained close friends, special mother-in-law Jacqueline Green and brother-in-law Lee Green, who he loved like his own brother, both of Hansford.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to the compassionate team at the Cleveland Clinic. Additionally, the family would like to thank Aunt Betsy Green of Rockton, Illinois and Alonzo's niece Megan Green Workman and nephew Michael A. Workman both of Saint Albans, WV for their love, guidance and assistance through this time.
All Ohio Cremation & Burial Society is assisting the family with arrangements. Alonzo will be cremated per his request, with services to be announced shortly for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute at PO Box 931517, Cleveland, Ohio 44193-1655 or by calling 216-444-1245.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 26 to July 28, 2019