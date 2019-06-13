ALVA D. "DINK" CASTO, 80 years of age, of Summersville, passed away on Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019, at his home from an extended illness.

He was the son of the late John Ward and Ruby Casto Lester and was born at Erbacon on September 19, 1938.

He was retired military, an Air Force Veteran during the Vietnam Era, a member of the American Legion, the VFW, the Disabled American Veterans and was a member of the Alderson Baptist Church at Craigsville.

Alva was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley in 2007; one son, Alva Douglas in 2011; and one sister, Mary Casto in 2019.

Surviving are his wife, Leah Ritchie Casto; son, Denver Howard (Bobbi) Casto; two grandchildren, Patrick Shane Casto and Brittany Lane Casto; two great - grandchildren, Jessia Lynch and Landon Casto; three sisters, Paula Gobble, RaeJean Barnett, and Ronda Winebrenner; and three stepsons, Brian, Bobby and Daniel Armstrong,

Friends may call at the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, W.Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14. A brief funeral service will begin at 7:45 p.m. and conclude the visitation, with Pastor Ed Groves officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, June 17, in the West Virginia National Cemetery at Grafton. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019