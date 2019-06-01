

ALVERTA LOUISE BROWN, 92, of Charleston, died peacefully at home on May 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born April 2, 1927, in Diamond, West Virginia, to Richard and Sadie Moore, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her brother, Jay Moore.

On December 25, 1946, she married Garred Brown and they started a life together that produced seven children, fourteen grandchildren, and twenty-four great grandchildren with one on the way. Garred preceded her in death on August 25, 2001.

Alverta was a devout Christian, and the way she lived her life was a testament to her strong faith. She was a longtime member of Liberty Christian Church and attended Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle and Fair Haven Baptist Church with her children.

She had a strong work ethic that set an example for her children, and she could outwork every one of them. She retired from Sears with forty years of service, but returned to fill in, whenever asked, long after her retirement. She also worked for the West Virginia Department of Tax and Revenue after her retirement from Sears.

Alverta served faithfully as a poll worker at every election for nearly sixty years. In April 2007, she celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends at Stonewall Resort and was presented with a Legislative Citation honoring her as an Outstanding West Virginian.

She was an independent woman long before it was fashionable. Her character was beyond reproach. She had poise, style, impeccable taste, and was known for her kindness, her grace, and her sweet disposition. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and her devotion to family was unwavering. She was loved and respected by all who knew her.

Alverta is survived by her children - Gary (Debbie) Brown, Bob (Diana) Brown, Karen (David) Sword, David (Marsha) Brown, Kathy (Joe) Whitlock, Beverly (Breck) Ferguson, and Nancy (Alan) Hackney.

She is also survived by her grandchildren - Michael (Amy) Brown, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Brown, Jeremy Brown, Alissa (Scott) Wise, Joshua (Kelly) Sword, Adam (Brandi) Sword, Misti (Steve) Wills, Brandon Brown, Holly (Michael) Jordan, Britain (Arielle) Whitlock, Ellis Ferguson, Ella Ferguson, Eliza Ferguson, and Katie Hackney.

In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her great - grandchildren and her brother, Harry (Kathy) Moore. She will be sorely missed by her loyal companion, her boxer, Jake.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.

