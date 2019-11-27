Home

Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
304-855-3232
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
AMBER LYNN "PETEY" MOORE, 56, of Whitman, passed away peacefully at 7:24 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at her residence after an extensive, courageous, and faithful battle with Ovarian Cancer and recently diagnosed Leukemia. Services will be held at 1 p.m. December 2 at Evans Funeral Home of Chapmanville, W.Va. Friends and family may visit 6 to 9 p.m. December 1 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Evans Funeral Home to assist with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 27, 2019
