AMBER LYNN "PETEY" MOORE, 56, of Whitman, passed away peacefully at 7:24 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at her residence after an extensive, courageous, and faithful battle with Ovarian Cancer and recently diagnosed Leukemia. Services will be held at 1 p.m. December 2 at Evans Funeral Home of Chapmanville, W.Va. Friends and family may visit 6 to 9 p.m. December 1 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Evans Funeral Home to assist with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 27, 2019