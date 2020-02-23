|
AMY J. (n e COX) COOK, of Union Grove, N.C., passed away February 4, 2020.
A Bland County, Va., native, Amy resided in Putnam County, W.Va., from 1982 until 2017, where she made many friends and for many years proudly worked as a cook in a Head Start program.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and four older sisters and five older brothers.
She is survived by daughter Tamara Williams of Bluefield, Va., (married, Gary Williams); granddaughters, Kellan Steckline and Lauren Overton; and great - grandchildren, Aubrey, Berkley, and Fisher. Additionally, she is survived by daughter Crystal Cook Marshall of Union Grove, N.C., (married, Edward Marshall); grandson, Ulysses; and step granddaughters, Avery and Elsa.
A Breakfast Memorial for Amy will be held Saturday, March 7, at the Eleanor Town Hall in Eleanor, W.Va., from 10 to 11:30 a.m. 10 a.m., breakfast and visitation with family and friends of the deceased; 11 a.m., Memorial Service.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, for a donation to the American Liver Foundation.
Message of condolence may be given at www.reavisfh statesville.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020