

AMY JO GINN BREWER passed away, at age 45, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, N.C., July 18, 2019. She was born March 13, 1974, in Putnam County, W.Va., to Marshall and Brenda Gilfilen Ginn.

Amy was a member of Wake Forest Baptist Church, a former deacon and a member of the WFB quilting ministry. As a cancer warrior, she was an avid supporter of Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. Many of you may have known Amy as a former teacher in both Wake and Franklin County Schools or as the owner of Amy Brewer and Associates Allstate Insurance Agency. She was most proud of being a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, daughter-in-law and sister-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carl and Janice Hodges Gilfilen, and father-in-law, Paul Richard "Dick" Brewer.

She is survived by her husband, Richard "Rich" Michael Brewer of the home; two daughters, MacKenzie Morgan Brewer and Carson Faith Brewer, both of Raleigh, N.C.; son, Trenton Marshall Brewer of the home; father and mother, Marshall and Brenda Gilfilen Ginn of Hurricane, W.Va.; sister, Tammie G. Ginn-Walker (Andy) of Windsor, N.C.; mother-in-law, Lois Colwell Brewer of Scott Depot, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Kara Hughes (Ben) of Charleston, W.Va.; niece, Ellie Hughes, and nephews, Dylan and Rocco Benjamin Hughes, all of Charleston, W.Va.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 22, at Wake Forest Baptist Church, by Dr. Bill Slater. The family will receive friends following the service at the Wake Forest Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 107 East Front Street, Wake Forest, NC 27587.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Walker Funeral Home of Windsor, N.C., is serving the Brewer family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019