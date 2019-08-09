|
|
AMY MARIE FRANCIS, 46, of Charleston, W.Va., died August 4, 2019, at CAMC Memorial after a short illness. She was born October 22, 1972.
Left to cherish her memory are her father, David W. Francis, and step-mother, Holly D. Francis; her mother, Carolyn McLaughlin; aunt, Sherry Pierce; daughters, Ciera Arnett and Hanna Spencer; sister, Bobbie Jo Shock; brothers, David Francis and Nicholas Francis; and granddaughters, Isabella Baca and Annaliese Francis.
There will be no services at this time. Condolences may be sent by visiting http:// www.acofwv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019