Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
Andrew Jacob Elmore Obituary

ANDREW JACOB ELMORE, 24, of Pinch, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil David Elmore; grandfather, Woodrow Spangler; and brother, David "Punky" Elmore.
Andrew was a loving son and brother. He was very kind hearted, he was a hard worker, and enjoyed being with his family.
He is survived by his mother, "Jinny" Elmore; sister, Summer Dawn Elmore; half brother, Joseph Elmore; grandparents, Lelia Spangler, John H. and Cora B. Elmore; step-mother, Barbara Elmore; step-brothers, Gary Keaton and Robert Keaton; step-sister, Lora Keaton; aunts and uncles, Mae, Wayne, and Lee Elmore, Timothy "Boe" , Kenneth, and Trisha Spangler; and many more aunts, uncles, and family.
A service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Melva Crowder officiating. Burial will follow at the John Elmore Cemetery, at Laurel Fork.
Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019
