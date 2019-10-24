|
|
ANDREW JACOB ELMORE, 24, of Pinch, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil David Elmore; grandfather, Woodrow Spangler; and brother, David "Punky" Elmore.
Andrew was a loving son and brother. He was very kind hearted, he was a hard worker, and enjoyed being with his family.
He is survived by his mother, "Jinny" Elmore; sister, Summer Dawn Elmore; half brother, Joseph Elmore; grandparents, Lelia Spangler, John H. and Cora B. Elmore; step-mother, Barbara Elmore; step-brothers, Gary Keaton and Robert Keaton; step-sister, Lora Keaton; aunts and uncles, Mae, Wayne, and Lee Elmore, Timothy "Boe" , Kenneth, and Trisha Spangler; and many more aunts, uncles, and family.
A service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Melva Crowder officiating. Burial will follow at the John Elmore Cemetery, at Laurel Fork.
Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
