ANDREW JOSEPH DOMITROVICH, 91, of Asheville, North Carolina, died on July 16, 2019, after a short illness.
Andy is preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Domitrovich; father, Mike Domitrovich; sister, Betty Balog; brother, Mike Domitrovich Jr.; and former wife, Ann M. Davis.
Born in Gates, Pennsylvania, on January 3, 1928, Andy entered the Navy after graduating from German Township High School. He participated in Operation Crossroads, witnessing the detonation of two atomic bombs at Bikini Atoll. Upon his discharge from service, Andy played football at Morris Harvey College in Charleston, West Virginia, where he earned Little All American honors on the 1951 Tangerine Bowl winning squad.
Andy worked at Kanawha Manufacturing Company for 34 years and retired to live in Asheville, North Carolina, in 1990. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Lee Poe of Asheville and Lisa Domitrovich of San Francisco, California; two grandsons, and three nephews.
No services will be held.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019