Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Andrew Truslow Obituary
ANDREW DONNALLY TRUSLOW, 90, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
He was born in Charleston, August 20, 1928 to the late William Henry and Hilda Shober Truslow.
Mr. Truslow graduated from WVU and was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. He was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston, WV He served with the US Army. Andrew was the office manager and accountant with the S. Spencer Moore Company for many years. He had an office with the Courtland Company before his death.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by Kathryn L. Truslow.
He is survived by, Jane B. Truslow of Beaufort, SC; Brown D. Truslow of Shenandoah, Jct. WV; John A. Truslow of Charleston, WV, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 2 to July 4, 2019
