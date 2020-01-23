|
|
ANGEL KAY FERNATT, age 34, of London, W.Va., died January 18, 2020.
She was born June 13, 1985, and is the daughter of Linda Fernatt of London and Ricky A. Koch of Ritchie County.
Surviving: Son, Ricky Fernatt of London; mother, Linda Fernatt of Glasgow; father, Ricky Koch of Ritchie County; brother, Jerry Fernatt (Brandy) of Marmet; companion, Tommy Harper of London.
Service will be at 12 Noon on Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Hughes Creek Cemetery. Friends may call from one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020