Angela Carol Perdue

Angela Carol Perdue Obituary
ANGELA CAROL PERDUE, age 54, of Hugheston, died July 25, 2019. She was born May 4, 1964, in Montgomery, WV.
Surviving: mother and step-father Susan and John Wright of Charlton Heights; father and step-mother Hank and Shirley Keenan of Hugheston; sister Ashtyn Griffith of Charlton Heights; step-sister Janie Hutchinson of Dunbar and many special cousins and friends.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hughes Creek Community Church with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Hughes Creek Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangementsExpressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfunealhome.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019
