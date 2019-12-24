|
|
ANGELA LEIGH HAMON McCALLISTER FORD, 44, of Scott Depot, passed away December 22, 2019.
Angela was preceded in death by her father, David Lee Hamon; maternal grandparents, Warren and Mary E. Hodges; paternal grandparents, Leo and Joanne Hamon; and brother-in-law, Isreal M. Ford.
Angela worked for Frontier Communications as a business consultant with over 20 years of service. She always thought of others before herself, especially when it came to her family and will always be remembered as a sweet, loving and caring person.
She is survived by her husband, Corey L. Ford; mother, Beverly Hamon; children, James David McCallister, Angelia Noel McCallister; step-children, Brittany Runion, Colton Ford, Caleb Ford, MacKenzie Ford; grandson, Jamison Runion; sister, Tara Rae' Walls, father-in-law, Ronald L. Ford; and sister-in-law, Lindsey B. Chapman.
A celebration of Angela's life will be held at a later date.
You may share memories of Angela by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Ford family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 24, 2019