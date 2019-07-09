Home

Angela Joyce Grose

Angela Joyce Grose Obituary
ANGELA JOYCE (WILLIAMS) GROSE, 43, of Duck, passed away July 6, 2019.
Born on February 11, 1976, in Summersville, she was the daughter of Thomas and Donna Williams of Clay.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Richard Grose; son, Owen Grose of Clay; daughters, Emily Grose of Duck and Alley Grose of Nebo; granddaughter, Victoria Carte of Clay; brothers, Tommy Williams of Clay and BJ Williams of Clendenin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 11, at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home in Clay, with Pastor Freddy Schoolcraft officiating.
Burial will be at Cove Hollow Cemetery.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home.
Wilson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Grose family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 9 to July 11, 2019
