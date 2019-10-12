|
|
ANGELA RENAE "ANGIE" MYERS, 50, of Campbells Creek, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 30, 1969, in Elkhart, Indiana.
Angie was a 1987 graduate of Fair Haven Christian School, graduated from WV State University and also graduated from University of Charleston. She was a MRI Tech for CAMC with 30 years of service.
Angie impacted people's lives in a way they will always remember her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mommy Dell and Monk Hackney, and Babe and Zelma Myers.
Angie is survived by her parents, Ernest "Shorty" and Angela "Moffit" Myers of Campbells Creek; brother, Ernie (Courtney) Myers of Kanawha City; niece and nephews, Jordan, Zac and Garrett Myers; and her beloved pet, Chloe.
The funeral service will be held 12 noon Monday, October 14, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with Pastor Tim Martin officiating. The burial will follow the service at Mountain View Memorial Park, Charleston.
Family and friends will gather for the visitation on Sunday, October 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The online guestbook for Angela Renae "Angie" Myers can be accessed at www. stevensand grass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 12, 2019