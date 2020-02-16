|
ANGELINE TRIOLO, 97, of Mitchell Heights, passed away February 14, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Logan.
Angeline was preceded in death by her parents, John Triolo Sr. and Mary Azzara Triolo; her brothers, Melvin Triolo, Tony Triolo, John Triolo Jr.; and her sisters, Catherine Triolo and Helen Triolo.
Angeline was owner of Waugh Adjustments Services Inc. and a graduate of Jefferson School of Commerce in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was former chairperson of Logan County Education Trust Fund, Treasurer of the Associated Collection Agencies of WV since 1964, past member of Logan Junior Women's Club, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Former Council Member of the Town of Mitchell Heights, and was chosen First Lady of the American Collectors Association of WV 1998.
No immediate family survive her. She attributed her survival these last few years to Leonard Codispoti, who saw to it that all her needs were meet.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Logan, with Rev. Leon Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Monday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Leonard Codispoti, Martin Codispoti, Matthew Codispoti, Joe Codispoti, Frank Codispoti and Bill Waybright.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Francis Building Fund.
For email condolences go to www.honakerfuneralhome. org.
Honaker Funeral Home of Logan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020