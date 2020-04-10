|
|
ANGELO DeRAIMO, 92, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away on April 8, 2020, at Hubbard House West.
Angelo was born in 1928 at Notomine, W.Va., as he would say, up at the head of Cabin Creek, to the late Vincenzo and Rosa DeRaimo. He graduated in 1945 from East Bank High School, was a proud WWII Veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of VFW Post 8363 in Chesapeake, W.Va., a member of John Brawley Post No. 20 of the American Legion, a 70-year member of the UMWA, and a member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church.
He retired as an electrician from Cedar Coal Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Crowder DeRaimo; his daughter, Jean Ann DeRaimo Jones; and his brothers, Tony, Louie, Charles, Albert, Joe and Freddie.
He is survived by his children, Sam (Maria) DeRaimo, Julie Barker (Eddie Pannell), Mary (Jimmy) Bruce, and William (Lynn) DeRaimo; grandchildren, Katie Barker (Ryan Wright), Carrie Jones (Vince Allison), Michael (Kelly) Bruce, and Patti (Robert) Hagerman; great - grandchildren, Adam and Tristan Hagerman; brother, Okey DeRaimo; sister, Mary Louise Klimek; numerous nieces and nephews; and his furry friends, Alexander and Archie.
Angelo will be laid to rest next to Martha at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, W.Va. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Pryor Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.pryorfh.com.
The family would like to thank Kanawha Hospice for their wonderful care of Angelo during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kanawha Hospice or a Veteran-based .
In these unsettling times, if you knew Angelo, we hope that recalling one of his jokes will make you smile.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 10, 2020