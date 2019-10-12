|
|
ANGIE EVAL LACY, 89, of Belle, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness.
She was a retired LPN for over 30 years working for Thomas Memorial Hospital. She was a devout Baptist who loved playing guitar, singing and gardening.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Howard E. Lacy; parents, Basil and Myrtle Marcum Dalton; brothers, Kenneth Dalton, Venus Dalton and Darmus Dalton; son, Wayne Scarbro; and grandsons, Jerry Wilkinson and Brian Scarbro.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Linda Scarbro of Beckley; daughters and son-in-law, Sandy Reed of Palm Coast, Florida, Coleen and Jimmy Hall of Elkview; brothers and sisters, Louella Sprague, Delores Davis, Bernice Painter, Ferneal Ward, Donna Black, Palstine Nevels, Virtrees Dalton and Bobby Dalton; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 14, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 13, at the funeral home.
The family extends an invitation for friends and family to a dinner provided by the Big Bottom Missionary Church, Campbell's Creek, following the interment service on Monday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 12, 2019