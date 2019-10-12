Home

POWERED BY

Services
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
For more information about
Angie Lacy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angie Lacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angie Eval Lacy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angie Eval Lacy Obituary

ANGIE EVAL LACY, 89, of Belle, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness.
She was a retired LPN for over 30 years working for Thomas Memorial Hospital. She was a devout Baptist who loved playing guitar, singing and gardening.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Howard E. Lacy; parents, Basil and Myrtle Marcum Dalton; brothers, Kenneth Dalton, Venus Dalton and Darmus Dalton; son, Wayne Scarbro; and grandsons, Jerry Wilkinson and Brian Scarbro.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Linda Scarbro of Beckley; daughters and son-in-law, Sandy Reed of Palm Coast, Florida, Coleen and Jimmy Hall of Elkview; brothers and sisters, Louella Sprague, Delores Davis, Bernice Painter, Ferneal Ward, Donna Black, Palstine Nevels, Virtrees Dalton and Bobby Dalton; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 14, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 13, at the funeral home.
The family extends an invitation for friends and family to a dinner provided by the Big Bottom Missionary Church, Campbell's Creek, following the interment service on Monday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now