ANITA L. DODD, of Point Pleasant, passed away August 25, 2019, at the age of 97.
She was born August 11, 1922, at Green Creek, near Walton, the daughter of the late Harley Howard And Susan Arilla Anderson Harris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Chester Dodd; a daughter, Linda Barton, and a son, Larry Dodd; sisters, Marjorie Oleta Harris, Irene Elizabeth Jarvis, Gweldalene Meredith Jesse and Clista Wiladene Harper; twin brothers, Elmer Lee and Delmer Leon Harris.
Mrs. Dodd was a retired employee of St. Francis Hospital in Charleston. She was a 1940 graduate of Walton High School and attended Elkview Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Patricia and William Park of Point Pleasant, Aneta and David Frasher of Dayton, Ohio, and Karen and Earnest Conley of Bernalillo, N.M.; a sister, Marlene Neal of Port St Lucie, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, Caitlin and Charles Towner of Point Pleasant, William Park Jr. of New Albany, Ind., Caroline Park of Point Pleasant, Rogan Park of Pittsburgh, Pa., Brad Frasher of Dayton, Ohio, Shaness and Thomas Giesa of Albuquerque, N.M., Robert and Laura Conley of Albuquerque, N.M., Laureen and Ben Lucas of Houston, Texas, Chester and Kay Lynn Dodd of New Braunfels, Texas, Melissa and Clay Smith of Lynchburg, Va., Jose and Vivian Dodd of San Antonio, Texas, Paul Barton of Lesage; and 15 great - grandchildren.
Celebration of Anita's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Celebrant HR Whittington presiding. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Cemetery, Elkview. Gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family
