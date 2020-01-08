Home

Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Southeast Church of the Nazarene
Kanawha City, WV
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Southeast Church of the Nazarene
Kanawha City, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Skyles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita (Bailey) Skyles


1936 - 2020
Anita (Bailey) Skyles Obituary

ANITA (BAILEY) SKYLES, 83, of Charleston, passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker for her husband and three children.
Anita was born on January 14, 1936, to the late Elden and Naomi (Hunter) Bailey and was raised in Coal Fork.
She was a 1953 graduate of DuPont High School, lived most of her life in the Charleston area and was a longtime member of the Southeast Church of the Nazarene, Kanawha City.
Anita was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David R. Skyles.
She is survived her husband, Paul A. Skyles; daughter, Sheila K. Farris (Joseph Farris, M.D.) of Charleston; son, Kevin P. Skyles (Tammy Sklyes) of Texas; sister, Winona Hancock of Suffolk, Va.; grandchildren, Paula, Joey and Scott Farris, Derrick, Kristian and Courtney Skyles; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Care Team at CAMC Memorial Hospital for their prompt and compassionate care of Anita.
Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Southeast Church of the Nazarene, Kanawha City, with Rev. Bart Hodel officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Anita to Southeast Church of theNazarene, 5102 MacCorkle Avenue SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 8, 2020
