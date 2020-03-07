|
|
ANN KENDALL MORRIS, 68, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was born in Charleston on January 19, 1952, to the late Ann Vintroux Morris and Robert Lee Morris. She graduated from St. Albans High School in 1969, received her Associate Degree in Nursing from DeKalb College in 1978, and her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from West Virginia University in 1988. During her professional career, Ann worked as a registered nurse in a variety of locales, most notably at Charleston Area Medical Center, and City Hospital, Martinsburg. Never afraid to challenge herself professionally, Ann worked in fields as diverse as Psychiatric Nursing and IV Therapy.
A lifelong lover of the natural world, Ann was an accomplished gardener, achieving the status of Master Gardener in 2016. Wherever she lived during her life, she always surrounded herself with the plants she loved so much. She also cherished the animal world, and devoted her time and energy in supporting a number of animal welfare organizations, including the Save A Kitty Feral Cat Program and the Three Rivers Avian Center.
As someone who appreciated her historical roots, Ann was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Anne Bailey Chapter, Charleston, and a direct descendant of the first permanent settlers in the Kanawha Valley.
In the last years of her life, and to the delight and astonishment of her family and many friends, Ann became an accomplished artist, focusing her attention on birds, trees, and other aspects of the natural world. The speed with which she grew as an artist surprised even herself, as she quickly began to produce many beautiful pieces that will be treasured by all those with whom she shared her work. Her legacy will live on in the beauty of the artistic work she produced in her final years. In that regard, she is truly an inspiration to us all.
A loyal and caring friend to those whom she knew and loved, and a devoted partner to her husband, Joe, she will be deeply missed by all those whom she touched during her life.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Greene; and sister, Carolyn Vintroux Beste (Michael) of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, at First Presbyterian Church, Charleston. Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please make donations in memory of Ann to Three Rivers Avian Center, Brooks Mountain Road, Brooks, WV 25951.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston. W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 7, 2020