ANN (KOZAK) EASTERDAY was born to Pete and Natalia Kozak in Ward, W.Va., on June 24, 1922. She passed at 97, quietly at home in Cedar Grove, W.Va., on March 4, 2020.
As a homemaker, wife, and mother, she was strong, tireless, and dedicated to her family. As a first generation American, the daughter of Russian immigrants, she appreciated her good fortune and the value of a dollar. No one could beat her in the garden or the kitchen. She grew everything and could cook anything. She and her late husband Don shared 67 years of marriage, and were a true example of partnership, humor, and love. Upon his death in 2011, and until hers, Ann was cared for by their daughter, Krisene Wood. The family extends their greatest gratitude for the sacrifice she has made.
Ann was a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church, who remained steadfast and present in her declining years.
Many thanks to Hubbard Hospice House and two extraordinary nurses, Edie Saunders and Sonja Horrocks, who became like family.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Natalia and Pete Kozak; husband, Donald Easterday; son-in-law, Alan Wood; brothers, Michael, Steve, William, Andrew, and Johnny Kozak, as well as sisters, Mary Raines, Nellie Bowen, and Callie Fletcher.
She leaves behind daughter Shelia Shope (Jim) of Shrewsbury, son Tim Easterday (Tammy) of Elkview, and daughter Krisene Wood of Cedar Grove. As Mamaw, she leaves behind grandchildren Jim Shope, Jennifer Wood, Tegan Easterday (Phil), Derrick Easterday, and Brittney Jett (Alex); in addition to six great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Friends may call one hour prior. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium is overseeing arrangements.
