On Saturday, January 18, 2020, ANN KUMP MURPHY FINLEY, loving mother of five children, passed away at her home in Marlinton, at age 80, at the end of a life well lived.
Ann was born on November 9, 1939, in Elkins, to her beloved father, Cyrus, and mother, Hazel (Turner) Kump. Granddaughter of Governor Herman Guy Kump, she was the third of six children. She battled polio in her youth, spending much time at Warm Springs, Ga. Those years formed a fierce spirit, a love of people, and a value for life that extended to everyone she met. She had a passion for the water. Swimming, diving, beachcombing, and body surfing were all fair game. She loved riding her horse, occasionally in places normally off limits. She was an avid reader, often taking a book to the pool or beach. She loved travel, and, after living throughout the United States, chose to return home to the Mountain State for her final years.
Ann graduated from West Virginia University in 1962 and began her career as a Social Worker in 1966, helping families and children professionally until her retirement in 1999. Her passion for helping people and animals continued throughout her life.
Ann loved her family and her friends, having a deep caring and concern for all who entered her circle.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cyrus; her mother, Hazel; her sister Hazel Burford; her grandson, Seth Murphy; and her husband, George Finley.
She is survived by her sister, Meredith Beaver; her brothers; Bill, Guy, and Kerr Kump; her five children, Scott Murphy and wife Katie, Becky Bennett and husband Keith, Matt and Mark Murphy and Jennifer Dunz and husband Brad; grandchildren, Tessa Murphy, Dustin Bennett, Brock Bennett, Addison Murphy, Benjamin Dunz, Dillon Dunz, Aliyah Murphy and Alaina Murphy; great-grandson, Chandler Bennett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, at the Tomblyn Funeral Home in Elkins.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25, from the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Dr. David Bower, Rev. Mr. Raymond Godwin and Pastor David Lee officiating. Interment will follow in the Beverly Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Pocahontas County, 410 2nd Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 in memory of Ann.
The Tomblyn Funeral Home of Elkins, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements for Ann Kump Murphy Finley. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tomblyn funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 22, 2020