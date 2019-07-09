Home

T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Ann Shanklin Greybill

ANN SHANKLIN GREYBILL, passed away on July 5, 2019, in Cincinnati, OH, at the age of 99. She was a life long resident of Charleston, WV., the city she loved dearly.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband Robert Chambers Greybill and her daughter Mary (Robin) Dupke. She is survived by her children Ann Withrow, Katherine Griffith, Julie Lambert, and Robert Greybill Jr. along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann was the daughter of former Mayor John A. Shanklin and Lucille Hall Shanklin.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 25 at The Lyceum at 1969 Berkshire Club Drive, Cincinnati, OH. from 5 to 7 p.m. www.tpwhite.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 9 to July 11, 2019
