|
|
ANNA GAE ADAMS, 83, of Woodville, gained her heavenly wings Sunday, February 16, 2020, at home surrounded by her family who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Denver Adams; parents, Ingram and Florence Scott; siblings, Robert Lee Scott, George Water Scott, Jerry Eugene Scott, Delores Mae Searles, Phyllis Ann Baldwin, Nellie Fay Scott, Eva Jean Scott, and Edwary Scott.
Left to continue her memory is her daughter, Kathy Casto; grandchildren, Kelli, Rachel (Tony) and Joseph (Kelly); great -grandchildren, Isaiah, Victoria, Malachi, Isabella, Isaac, Jackson, Kenley and Austin. She will also be remembered by her brother, David (Sandy) of Foster, and a sister, Wanda (John) Howell of South Carolina, and a host of many family and friends.
Special thanks to Hospice of Charleston and her favorite nurse, Lori, and all that helped in any way.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Randall "Butch" Brogan officiating. Burial will be in Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 19, 2020