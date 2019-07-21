

ANNA JUNE (NAYLOR) KENNEDY, 83, of Elkview, joined her loving family in Heaven Tuesday, July 17, 2019, while surrounded by family at her home.

She was born to the late Holly and Mary Naylor. Anna was also preceded in death by loving husband of 65 years, Richard Kennedy; brothers, Phillip Naylor and Robert Naylor; and sister, Geraldine Belcher.

Anna was a Christian and attended church at the New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene of Pinch. She like to camp and travel with family.

She is survived by her sons, James (Mary) Kennedy, Randal (Trena) Kennedy, and Terry (Mary) Kennedy; sisters, Shelby (Tom) Jones and Phyllis Naugle; seven grandchildren, and 13 great - grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to her granddaughter, Rebecca Igo, for her love and tender care for Anna.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Hafer Funeral, Home, with Pastor Larry Arbogast officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.

Family will welcome visitors beginning 12 to 2 p.m.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019