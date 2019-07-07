

ANNA LEE WOOD BIRD, 87, of Hurricane, passed away at home Friday, July 5, 2019, after a long illness.

Anna Lee was a lifelong resident of Hurricane, WV, who was loved by all that knew her. A lifelong Homemaker, Anna Lee lived to take care of and see the enjoyment of her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband Willard Ray Bird, sons Steven Robert and Charles Ray Bird, grandson Charles Ray Bird II, great-grandchild Shelby Bird, Parents Samuel and Emma Wood, brothers Romie, Arnold, and David Wood, and sister Ada Manning.

Anna Lee is survived by her daughter, Lesa Stout; grandsons, Matthew Bird and Seth Stout; great - grandchildren, Kody Bird, Colton Bird, Kaden Bird and Bailey Young, all of Hurricane, along with countless nieces, nephews that will miss her greatly.

Funeral service will be at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 9, at Allen Funeral Home, with Elder Harold Johnson and Elder Tony Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the service. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019