Anna Croson
Anna Lee Croson

Anna Lee Croson Obituary
ANNA LEE CROSON, 87, the last of nine born to Clyde and Ella Anderson, went peacefully to her heavenly home on May 29, 2019.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Connie (Jim) Fout; sons, Stoney (Betty) Croson, Rocky (Dreama) Croson and Bill Croson; grandchildren, Eric (Hope) Fout, Keith (JoAnna) Fout, Ricky (Kristen) Fout, Gina Fetterhoff, Carrie Croson, LeAnne Bennett and their families.
The family would like to thank the staff at Genesis Teays Valley Center that were directly involved in her care. You will always be remembered. Also, to her cousin, Virginia Board, for her daily phone chats with Mom, God Bless You.
Per Anna's wishes, there will be a private family visitation followed by interment at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019
