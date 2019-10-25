|
ANNA LEE WRIGHT, 85, of Scott Depot, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Rolling Meadows Place, Scott Depot.
She was born in Independence, PA, to the late Arthur and Clara Bolen Wales. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Wright Jr.; brothers, Tom Wales, Arthur Wales, Jr. and John Wales.
Anna was a retired Cook for Kanawha County Board of Education. She utilized her culinary skills at numerous schools in the Kanawha Valley beginning with Hayes Junior High School, Spring Hill Junior High, and finally South Charleston Junior High. After retiring with 26 years of serving up delicious meals, she continued working as a sub for several years at most of the schools in the Kanawha Valley. Throughout her life, she lived by the credo of "any job worth doing, is worth doing right."
She was an active member of St. Peters United Methodist Church, St. Albans. In addition to being a school cook, she was a fixture at St. Peters' kitchen where she prepared her delicious "school rolls" for everything from bereavement dinners, to fellowship gatherings, and even made cinnamon and pepperoni rolls for various fund raising activities.
She loved painting, doing crafts, sewing and most of all cooking. She was a graduate of Wellsburg High School, class of 1953. Even in her declining health, she always gave that endearing smile that would bring joy to all those whom she met.
Surviving are her sons, Douglas McGowan (Susan) and Bruce McGowan (Teresa) all of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Lee Anne (Josh), Christopher, Benjamin (Alyssa), Kayla (Bryan) and Shawn; great-grandchildren, Ewan, Wesley, Ayvah, Ayklynn, and Iain.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 28, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va., with Rev. Paul Mateer officiating. Burial will be Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25312.
You may visit Anna's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019