Mrs. ANNA LINTON, 82, of Gauley Bridge, entered into rest February 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mason Allen "Buttons" Linton of Gauley Bridge; her parents, Charles and Florence Kincaid of Gauley Bridge; six brothers; three sisters; and a very special person in her life, Emory J. Carter of Gauley Bridge.
She is survived by her five children, Deborah (Darrell) Woodrum of Belva, Pamela (Tom) Carpenter of Ansted, Earl (Denise Jarrett) Harmon of Scarbro, James (Marie) Harmon of Tennessee and Vicky (Mike) Hallmark of Arab, Ala.
Mrs. Linton has nine grandchildren, 28 great - grandchildren and five great- great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Brenda "Tootsie" Prather, and countless other family and friends whom she loved dearly.
Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, W.Va. Burial will follow in the Montgomery Memorial Gardens, London, W.Va. Friends may gather with the family at the church one hour prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020