ANNA LOUISE ELLISON GREENLEAF, age 93, entered God's arms December 19, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Anna was born July 30, 1926, in Princeton. She was the second of two children born to William Thornton and Bernice Ellison of Mullens. Anna grew up in Mullens where she graduated from Mullens High School in 1944. She departed Mullens to attend the Cadet Corps Nursing School at Charleston General Hospital during WWII. She later worked at Charleston General Hospital as a nurse until she became a home health nurse for the Kanawha County Health Department where she retired.
While in Nursing School, Anna met and married Lenn Edward Greenleaf of Charleston on December 28, 1946, and they enjoyed 65 years together. Together they raised five children: four daughters, Anne (Terry) Stone of Charleston, Patricia (Charles) Taylor (both deceased), Jeanie (Mike) Thaxton of Charleston, and Sue (Rick) Sykes of Hartwell, Ga., and a son, William "Ed" Greenleaf of Charleston. Anna has three granddaughters: Renee (Ryan) Linse, Michele (Josh) Lindley, and Sydney (Jordan Mclaughlin) Sykes, and six grandsons: Kevin Stone (Bridgett Gillispie), Scott Stone, Chuck Taylor, Tommy Burns, Brad Sykes and Jeremy Sykes. She has six great - granddaughters: Jesse Stone, Ali (Matthew Hanson) Linse, Danielle Taylor, Kylie Wade, Tara Higgins, and Paige Lindley, and 11 great - grandsons: James Stone (deceased), Brenden Stone, Tristan Linse, Andrew Stone, Toyoki Stone, Liam Stone, Troy Taylor, Zack Lindley, AJ Lindley, Daniel Burns, and Jordan McLaughlin Jr. She has three great - great - granddaughters: Gabby Cecil, Lilliana Wade, and Scarlett Higgins, and four great - great - grandsons: Elijah Cecil, Xavier Cecil, Wesley Wade, and Leon Hanson.
Anna was a Christian and was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church until its merging into Canaan United Methodist Church at 401 Roane St., Charleston, and an associate member of Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, 104 E McDonald Ave., Man, where she was active in the United Methodist Women at both.
Anna enjoyed serving her community through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at the United Way of Central WV where she served the United Way mailing and Day of Caring Programs, and the WV Symphony Orchestra "Program Stuffer Group."
Celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee St. West, Charleston, W.Va., with Rev. Bo Terrell officiating. Interment will be at Tyler Mountain Memory Garden, Cross Lanes, at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers or, if desired, make a memorial donation to Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387 in the name of Anna Louise Greenleaf.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019