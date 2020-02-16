|
|
ANNA LOUISE YOUNG HUDNALL, 83, of Mt. Lookout, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Elsie Gray Williams and was born in Nicholas County April 24, 1936.
Elsie was retired from C&P Telephone and attended the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at Mt. Lookout.
She was also preceded in death by husbands Charles "Toby" Young and Gale Hudnall.
Surviving: Sister, Sue Turley of Skelton; brother, Gary Williams of Boomer; and her beloved pet, "Minnie."
In keeping with her wishes, her body was cremated.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, W.Va., was in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020