ANNA (RANSON) RUNION, 90, of Guthrie, Okla., formerly of South Charleston, W.Va., passed away June 10, 2019, after a long illness.

She was born September 26, 1928, in Charleston, W.Va., to Ira Ranson and Helen (Cavender) Greathouse.

She was a retired secretary at South Charleston High School and a member of Baptist Temple, Charleston, W.Va. She enjoyed spending time with her family, serving her church, baking, and collecting and restoring antiques.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack W. Runion; sister, Emily Courts; and brother, Ray Ranson.

Left to cherish memories of Anna are daughters Linda Lemon (Joe) of Guthrie, Okla., Laura Knapp (David Banks) of Raeford, N.C.; sister, Marian Garrett (Jim) of Hurricane, W.Va.; grandchildren, Bethany Brown, Meredith Rains, Bradley Lemon, Rebekah Subit , and Grant Lemon; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Her body was donated to the Willed Body Program of the University of Oklahoma for medical research and education. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at Baptist Temple, Charleston, W.Va.

The family would like to express their appreciation to caregivers at Stone Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care, Edmond, Okla., and to the staff of Physicians Choice Hospice, Edmond, Okla., for their loving care in keeping Anna comfortable and peaceful, as well as her friends at Baptist Temple Circle 8, for their prayers, friendship, cards and support.

The family suggests donations to Baptist Temple, Charleston, W.Va., or to Physicians Choice Hospice, Edmond, Okla., to honor her life and service. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary