

ANNA VIRGINIA ESTEP, "GINNY," 77, of Elkview, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Anna was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. She was a member of the Sandy Grove Baptist Church, where she loved playing piano. She also played piano for her family's Living Word Quartet. Anna loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She worked as a cook for Kanawha County Schools, Charleston National Bank and National Bank of Commerce.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheila Renee Nelson. She was also preceded by her parents, Herbert C. and Virgie Monk Price; brother, William Price.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Marvin Estep. She is also survived by daughters Sherri Hudnell (Eric), Shelly King and Susan Villers (Jason); brothers, Frank Price (Rubby), Robert Price (Janet) and Bernard Price (Vivian); grandchildren, Ricky, Jacob, Sarah, Stephanie, Payton, Isaac, Madison and Ilias.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Chris Sizemore officiating. Burial to follow at Sand Run Cemetery, Youngs Bottom.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Hafer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 9 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary