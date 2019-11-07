|
|
ANNALENE (STRAFFORD) LOWERS, 94, of Murrells Inlet, SC, (formerly of Charleston, WV), passed away November 3, 2019, at Waccamaw Community Hospital, Murrells Inlet, SC.
Ann proudly served in the United States Navy during WW II. She was a graduate of Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston). She retired from Guthrie - Morris - Campbell Company and after retirement held many positions with the Charleston YWCA. Her favorite job was working for AARP.
Ann was preceded in death by husband, Harry A. Lowers Sr.; mother, Bertha Jude Stafford; father, Robert Stafford; and sisters, Goldie Lowers, Ella Kidd, Estalene Adkins, and Lois Marion.
For us left behind, we will always remember all the caring and love she had for her family, we will deeply miss her.
She is survived by her son, Harry A. Lowers Jr., and daughter-in-law, Connie Lowers, daughter, Patricia Goff Hughart, son-in-law, Steven A. Hughart of Murrells Inlet, SC; five grandchildren, Andrew Lowers, Eric Lowers, Dustin Lowers, Jason Goff and Justin Goff; eight great-grandchildren; four great - great - grandchildren; one sister, Geneva Chapman of Charleston; special niece, Gladys Hilliard of Dunbar, WV; and wonderful caretakers, Josie Ranalli and Laura Dourillard.
A committal service in celebration of Ann's life will be held at her final resting place is Elk Hills Memorial Gardens, Elkview, WV, at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Surfside United Methodist Church, Surfside Beach, SC, or Crescent Hospice House, Murrells Inlet, SC.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 7, 2019