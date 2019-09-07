Home

Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street
Madison, NC 27025
(336) 548-9606
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
The Refuge
ANNE ELIZABETH (FARMER) FLACK, age 27, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at UNC Chapel Hill.
A 3 p.m. funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 8, at The Refuge, with Reverend John Atkins and Reverend Pete Kunkle officiating. Burial will follow at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery, Mayodan, N.C.
The visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Ray Funeral Home. Madison, N.C.
A native of Rockingham County, N.C., Elizabeth was born on November 27, 1991, to Randy and Julie Farmer. She was a member of First Christian Church of Kernersville and worked as an esthetician. Elizabeth was a free spirit with a giving heart and a luminous personality. She loved her family, her daughter "Little Bit," funny t-shirts, sunglasses, hats, and Jesus. She shared her faith with many. She always brought the fun to our family. She will be greatly missed.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Michael Atkins.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, John Clayton Flack, of the home; her daughter, Rachel Julianne Flack, of the home; her brothers, Brandon and Jacob Farmer, both of Mayodan, N.C.; her grandparents, Ann Atkins, Montsie Farmer, and Jimmy Farmer, all of Mayodan, N.C.; her mothers and father-in-law, Sharon, Carly, and Bruce Flack of W.Va.; her niece, Kylie Farmer; nephew, Isaac Farmer; her beloved cat, Rupert; special friends, Marla O'Neal, Annie Fredrick, and Molly Southard; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family wishes to invite everyone to wear a crazy t-shirt to both service and visitation if they so desire in honor of Elizabeth.
Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elizabeth Flack and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www. rayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 7, 2019
