ANNE KESSLER CASTO, of Fayetteville, died on August 22, 2019. She was the daughter of Lacy and Janice Kessler.
She is survived by her husband, John Casto of Fayetteville; daughter, Angie McPhillips of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Drew, Kathleen and Betty; brother, David Kessler (Jenny); nephew, Michael (Caitlyn) and their children Rowan and Sybil; several cousins; our very dear Betty and Barry Klingensmith, Kim Campbell and Mary Agnew Brown.
By her wishes, there will be no services.
Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019