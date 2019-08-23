Home

Dodd Payne Hess Funeral Home
350 W MAPLE AVE
Fayetteville, WV 25840
(304) 574-1131
Anne Kessler Casto Obituary
ANNE KESSLER CASTO, of Fayetteville, died on August 22, 2019. She was the daughter of Lacy and Janice Kessler.
She is survived by her husband, John Casto of Fayetteville; daughter, Angie McPhillips of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Drew, Kathleen and Betty; brother, David Kessler (Jenny); nephew, Michael (Caitlyn) and their children Rowan and Sybil; several cousins; our very dear Betty and Barry Klingensmith, Kim Campbell and Mary Agnew Brown.
By her wishes, there will be no services.
Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019
