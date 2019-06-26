

ANNETTE FAY WOODALL, of Charleston, born October 16, 1937, passed away June 24, 2019, at the age of 81 years, 8 months and 8 days.

She was the daughter of the late Hurxel and Beulah Wysong Woodall and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence Wilky Woodall and Thomas Edward Woodall; and one sister, Wanda Owens.

Annette worked and retired from the Employment Security Department at the WV State House in October of 1988 after 32 years. She especially enjoyed singing and led the choir at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Charleston.

She is survived by two sisters, Margaret Nelson of Huntington and Linda Swann of Hamlin; a special sister-in-law; Nancy Woodall; ex-husband and lifelong friend, Earl Elwood Casdorph; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Annette loved her two great nieces, Meredith and Maggie, and especially enjoyed their visits.

We would like to thank all the staff at Lincoln Nursing and Rehab for the constant care and kindess during her illness. Annette found and loved many resident friends during her stay at Lincoln Nursing and Rehab.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Bill Spears officiating. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.