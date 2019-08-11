Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
304-755-1361
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
Anthony "Scott" Dillon

ANTHONY "SCOTT" DILLON, 49, of Hurricane, WV, left his earthly body August 5, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
Scott was the youngest of eight children born to the late Denver Dillon and Opal Davis Argabrite.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister and special brother-in-law, Stella (Dave) Nance; brothers, David (Virgena) of Fraziers Bottom, WV, Gordon Ray (Robin) of Hurricane, Dennis of Palmyra, VA, Daniel (Patti) of New Baltimore, MI, Tim (Marsha) of Richlands, NC, and Rob of Nitro, WV; special nephews and nieces, Cody (Brittany) Nance, Morgan Nance, several other nephews and nieces; special great twin nephew and niece, Carsen and Addilyn Nance.
A tribute to the life of Scott will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 410 Washington St., Bancroft, WV 25011, with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Hospice in his honor.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Poca, WV, is assisting the Dillon family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
