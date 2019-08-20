|
ANTHONY VERNON "TONY" STAATS, 63, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on August 17, 2019, in Ravenswood, WV.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at 1 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Burial will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens in Cottageville, WV.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019