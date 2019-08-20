Home

Roush Funeral Home
205 Ritchie Ave
Ravenswood, WV 26164
(304) 273-2152
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Roush Funeral Home
205 Ritchie Ave
Ravenswood, WV 26164
Burial
Following Services
Jackson County Memory Gardens
Cottageville,, WV
Anthony Vernon "Tony" Staats

Anthony Vernon "Tony" Staats Obituary
ANTHONY VERNON "TONY" STAATS, 63, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on August 17, 2019, in Ravenswood, WV.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at 1 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Burial will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens in Cottageville, WV.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
