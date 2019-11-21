|
ANTHONY WILLIAM "TY" BARTLEY, 34, of Charleston and a longtime resident of Huntington, passed away November 19, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, following a long illness.
He was a librarian for the Kanawha County Public Library and a graduate of Marshall University with a degree in History.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Charles and Marie Bartley, and Jerry King.
Surviving are his girlfriend, Emily Rowley of Parkersburg; parents, Charles 'Chuck' III and Dianne Bartley of Charleston; brother, Nicholas Bartley, also of Charleston; and grandmother, Darlene King.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the Rosenbaum Family House, Morgantown, the WVU Medical Center and all of Ty's family and friends for their love and support.
A gathering of his family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
In honoring Ty's wishes, his body was donated to the WVU Human Gift Registry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Rosenbaum Family House, 30 Family House Drive, Morgantown, West Virginia 26505.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 21, 2019