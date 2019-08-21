Home

ANTOINETTE L. JONES "TONI" WEBB

ANTOINETTE L. JONES "TONI" WEBB Obituary
ANTOINETTE L. "TONI" JONES WEBB, 70, of Dothan, WV died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, WV of ovarian cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, August 24, at 11 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill. Burial will follow at the Lawson Webb Cemetery, Dothan. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements are made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
