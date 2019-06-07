

ANTONIO MAURICE HARRIS, "TONY", 53, of Dunbar, WV, passed away from this life peacefully, Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born March 19, 1966, to the late Melvin Maurice Harris and the late Rev. Gloria Jean Davis James.

Tony was a faithful and dedicated member of First Baptist Church, Charleston, and enjoyed the music of his church choir. He was often seen in other churches, praising the Lord, dressed in his three-piece suit.

Tony displayed a deep passion for sports. He was a mascot for the Doc Generals and helped coach Dunbar Midget League. Just a sophomore attending Charleston High School, Tony was named Manager for the football team and became a fixture there until 1989 when Charleston High School's consolidation sent him to Capital High School. He has been a part of five state championships and has assisted many players and coaches over the years. Tony Harris was the epitome of loyalty when it came to Capital High School. His dedication and loyalty earned him the promotion to "President of Football Operations" under Head Coach Jon Carpenter. Tony was also named Manager of the North South All-Star Football Game for over 10 years.

Music was one of Tony's passions. He could sometimes be seen stepping alongside the "Ques", a very rare and special privilege, to his all-time favorite song, "Atomic Dog".

Tony has been an inspiration to all the lives he has touched. His positivity, kindness, and infectious laugh made him the life of the party and a blessing to everyone who encountered his presence. Tony will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Tony was preceded in death by parents, Melvin Maurice Harris and Rev. Gloria Jean Davis James; maternal grandmother, Thelma Mosley; paternal grandmother, Helen Harris; and brother, Robert Harris.

Tony's precious memories will be cherished forever by: sisters, Lisa Mosley (Roy) of Columbus, OH, Yolanda Anderson (Theon), Cassandra "Red" Boxley, Natalie Casdorph, La'kiasha Johnson, all of Charleston, WV, and Tamia Campfield (Mark) of Philadelphia, PA; brothers; Tony "Meech" Booth of Columbus, OH, Lamont Harris of Dunbar, WV, Melvin Harris Jr. of Charleston, WV; grandfather, William "Daddy Bill" Mosley of Dunbar, WV; and a very special friend, his "Forever Boo," Carmen Mosley of Charleston, WV, along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, coaches, and teammates.

Funeral service will be 12 noon, Saturday, June 8, at Laidley Field, 1549 Piedmont Road, Charleston, WV. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, WV.

Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

