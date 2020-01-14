Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Araynah Lesher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Araynah Lesher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Araynah Lesher Obituary
ARAYNAH LEI JOSEPHINE LESHER, 36 weeks into her mother's pregnancy went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Tammie Lynn Webb.
Araynah leaves behind her loving parents, Derek and Stephanie Lesher; siblings, Josiah, Aunah, Corbyn, and McKynah; maternal grandparents, Shelia Murdock and Joseph Smith; paternal grandfather, Allen Lesher; paternal great grandparents, Ira and Carolyn Huffman. And several loving Aunts and Uncles.
Service will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Wolfingbarger officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Araynah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -