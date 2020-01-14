|
|
ARAYNAH LEI JOSEPHINE LESHER, 36 weeks into her mother's pregnancy went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Tammie Lynn Webb.
Araynah leaves behind her loving parents, Derek and Stephanie Lesher; siblings, Josiah, Aunah, Corbyn, and McKynah; maternal grandparents, Shelia Murdock and Joseph Smith; paternal grandfather, Allen Lesher; paternal great grandparents, Ira and Carolyn Huffman. And several loving Aunts and Uncles.
Service will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Wolfingbarger officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 14, 2020